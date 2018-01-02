Leeds murder investigation: Police questioning two men over New Year's Day killing

DETECTIVES are continuing to question two men in connection with the murder of a man in Leeds.

The two men, aged 19 and 27, remain in custody following their arrest on suspicion of the murder of a 50-year-old man.

Police at the scene of the murder investigation on Rosgill Drive, Seacroft.

Armed police were called to Rosgill Drive, Seacroft, just after 4.30pm on New Year's Day.

They found a man with a head injury. A gun was recovered but police said the incident is not thought to have involved a firearms discharge.

He was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

A post-mortem examination to establish the cause of his death is being conducted today.

Police said they are not yet in a position to release his identity.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are carrying out extensive enquiries into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact HMET via 101 quoting crime number 13180001106 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.