Leeds mum out running in road tragedy - inquest

A MOTHER out running in Leeds died after being struck by a car driven by a police community support officer travelling to work, an inquest heard.

Wakefield Coroner’s Court heard Rachel Watson, 43, was hit by a Vauxhall Corsa on the A6120 outer ring road near the junction with Tongue Lane at Moortown just before 10.30am on Saturday, February 4.

Mrs Watson. of Edgerton Road, West Park, Leeds was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where she was declared dead that night.

A post-mortem examination revealed she had suffered brain and spinal injuries.

Police community support officer Alexander L’Amie, 24, told the inquest he was driving to work in Bradford in his Vauxhall Corsa at between 60mph to 65mph in the right hand lane of the dual carriageway.

Mr L’Amie told police he first saw Miss Watson when he was eight to 10 car lengths from her. He told the inquest he “dabbed” his brakes to slow down after seeing Mrs Watson standing on the inside lane, around one foot away from the centre line marking.

Mr L’Amie said when he got close to Mrs Watson, she started to cross and he braked and steered the car towards the central reservation in an attempt to avoid her. Forensic collision investigator Andrew Cross, said: “I consider the main contributing factor was the pedestrian failing to appreciate the oncoming Vauxhall.”

Mr Cross said Mr L’Amie had “little or no opportunity to take avoiding action.” Area coroner Jonathan Leach recorded a verdict that Mrs Watson died in a road traffic collision.