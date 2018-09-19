Leeds mum: ‘It makes me feel terrible that I have to live in a house where my son died’

Clifford Amoh’s mother described how she had suffered “sorrow and misery beyond description” at the death of her son.

Felicia Dogeniriba had to sit through three trials and wait over two years to see her son’s killer brought to justice on what would have been his 32nd birthday.

Leeds Crown Court heard Mrs Dogeniriba, a nurse, came to live in the UK with her son in 2004 when he was aged 18.

They both became naturalised British citizens in 2008.

His death meant she had lost her only relative living in this country.

In a statement read to the court on her behalf, Mrs Dogeniriba said: “My sorrow and misery is beyond description.

“The murder of my son has broken my heart and words cannot describe how I feel.”

Mrs Dogeniriba described how she was unable to work for many months due to her grief.

She also struggled to come to terms with having to move back into the house where her son was brutally murdered.

She said: “It makes me feel terrible and miserable that I have to live in a house where my son died.

“I have to live with it day in, day out, seeing the spot where my son was murdered.”

Judge Tom Bayliss, QC, said: “He had lots of friends who liked and respected him.

“His neighbours liked him. Some gave statements to the police.

“One described him as really nice person with a really nice heart.”

“His death was a tragedy for him, his friends, his mother.

“It was a complete waste of a promising young life.”

The judge added: “His mother Felicia sat through the trial process and her dignity throughout this whole process has been deeply impressive and any who have seen it.”

It was the third time Bickerdike had been on trial accused of Mr Amoh’s murder.

Jurors were discharged after failing to reach a verdict in October 2016.

A judge dismissed the jury and ordered a fresh trial in February this year.