Leeds mum could be forced to leave UK after living here 23 years

A mum faces losing her home and could be forced to leave the country by immigration officials - despite having lived here for 23 years.

Hildah Odeyo, originally from Kenya, could end up homeless after the Home Office would not accept her application to remain in the UK because her passport is missing.

It means healthcare assistant Miss Odeyo is not allowed to work and is being evicted from her Brackenwood home because she cannot pay the rent.

Miss Odeyo, who has a 14-year-old daughter here, said: “I might end up losing everything. I could be on the street.

“I have worked here for all these years and paid my taxes.”

Miss Odeyo was previously granted leave to stay in the UK, but a stricter interpretation of the rules means the Home Office said her latest application was not valid without a passport.

Miss Odeyo said the Home Office lost her passport in 1999 and she has since been trying to retrieve it.

Now she faces an anxious wait for a decision after further evidence was submitted to support her application.

Paul Hindley, a Senior Caseworker at PRH Solicitors, who has been representing Miss Odeyo, said: “Whilst I appreciate the submission of a valid passport is a requirement for an application such as that made by Hildah, she has not failed to provide one through sloppiness or an unwillingness to comply with the rules, but through a genuine inability to obtain one.

“I fail to see what legitimate aim or objective has been achieved by the course of action the Home Office have pursued in this instance.”

The Home Office said it previously supplied copies of Miss Odeyo’s passport to the Kenyan Embassy.

A spokesperson said there was no avidence Miss Odeyo previously sumitted her passport as part of an application to the Home Office. They said: “The Home Office is continuing to consider Miss Odeyo’s application for leave to remain following the submission of further evidence which has been provided to support the application.”

APPLICATION TO STAY IN THE UK

The Home Office said it previously supplied copies of Miss Odeyo’s passport to the Kenyan Embassy.

A spokesperson said there was no evidence Miss Odeyo previously submitted her passport as part of an application to the Home Office. They said: “The Home Office is continuing to consider Miss Odeyo’s application for leave to remain following the submission of further evidence which has been provided to support the application.”