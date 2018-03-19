Leeds mum Christina is a poster girl for fearless firefighters

Firefighting life began at 41 for Christina Nugent – and, a decade on, she is doing her bit to persuade other people in Leeds to follow in her footsteps.

Christina, who is based at Stanningley Fire Station and lives in Pudsey, is the oldest female firefighter in West Yorkshire.

She has been picked as one of the faces of a West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service recruitment campaign that highlights how the brigade gives ordinary people the chance to do extraordinary things.

Looking back on her decision to join the fire service, the 51-year-old mum-of-two said: “You are never too old!

“I asked if it was possible for me to come and do a station visit – I did not know anything about the technical side of being a firefighter but I had a look at the attributes you needed and thought, I can do that.

“Everyone, whether you are a man or a woman, needs to maintain their fitness levels to do the job so you are working effectively as a team.

“I work with some fantastic people and everybody is an individual and respects each other for that.”

She added: “As long as I’m doing the job and feel like I’m doing it as I should then I will stay as long as I can.”

Christina is one of around 50 women with operational roles in the West Yorkshire brigade.

Prior to becoming a firefighter, she was a fitness advisor at Leeds City Council for 17 years.

She has also won the Indoor Rowing World Championships three times.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service is encouraging people from all walks of life to apply for frontline positions with the brigade.

For further information, visit the www.joinwyfirefighters.com website before March 26.