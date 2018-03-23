Leeds motorists delayed as problems mount up on roads

Several issues on the roads of Leeds are causing problems for motorists.

There is queuing traffic on the M62 eastbound at junction 28 for the M1, where the exit slip round is currently facing congestion towards Lofthouse roundabout.

The A61 Regent Street has traffic signal failure which is effecting both directions of traffic at New York Road.

There is also heavy traffic on the A660 Leeds Road both ways due to an earlier accident. Traffic is building up between Bramhope and Otley.