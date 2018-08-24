Leeds Minster to host Radio 4 panel show

The historic setting of Leeds Minster has been chosen for a live broadcast of Radio 4’s Any Questions?.

The topical panel show, chaired by Jonathan Dimbleby, will be broadcast from the church on Friday, September 7.

Canon Sam Corley, Rector of Leeds, said: “Leeds Minster plays an important part in the public life of Leeds, and we are delighted to welcome visitors and panellists from across the political spectrum for Any Questions?. I am looking forward to a lively discussion as Leeds people pose the questions and set the agenda for debate around the issues that concern them.”

Lord Eric Pickles, former chairman of the Conservative Party and previously leader of Bradford Council, will be on the show. As will Dan Jarvis MP, the newly elected Mayor for Sheffield City Region. They are joined by journalist and campaigner Selina Scott and Laura Parker, a former private secretary to Jeremy Corbyn who is now the National Coordinator for Momentum.

The programme – currently celebrating its 70th anniversary – is broadcast live on Radio 4 on Friday evenings following the 8pm news. The audience submits questions on the day of the broadcast and four to six of them are included in the actual broadcast.

One of the stringent and unchanging rules of Any Questions? is that the panel never sees the questions in advance; the panellists hear them for the first time at the same moment the audience in the hall and at home does.

Tickets can be reserved by emailing admin@leedsminster.org or by leaving a telephone message on 0113 245 2036. Admission is from 6.45pm and audience members need to be seated by 7.15pm.