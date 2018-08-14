Leeds men in stolen car with cloned plates arrested by police

Have your say

Two men were arrested after being pulled over by police while travelling in a stolen car with cloned registration plates.

The men, from Pudsey, were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the East Ardsley area.

The vehicle they were travelling in was reported stolen during a burglary a week ago in Pudsey and had been fitted with cloned plates.

Both men remain in custody.

