Leeds med students to tackle Paris Marathon for important cause

Two Leeds University medical students are preparing to take on the Paris Marathon on Sunday.

Housemates Paul Holmes and Ursy Walton are raising money for The Cure Parkinson’s Trust (CPT), as Paul’s father Timothy was diagnosed with the condition last year. So far, they have raised more than £2,350.

Paul said: “Recently, we have both been running around the Yorkshire countryside, completing runs in Bolton Abby, the canals around Leeds and hills of the Yorkshire Moors. We have completed more than 300 miles between us in preparation and are aiming for a sub four hour marathon.

“CPT is a charity that is close to my heart and is providing huge motivation for training and completing the marathon.”

The marathon starts at the foot of the Arc de Triomphe, and takes in the Champs Elysées, the Bois de Vincennes, Place de la Bastille and the Eiffel Tower.

Paul added: “We are nervous to embark on our first marathon and look forward to completing a lifelong goal of ours together.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paul-holmes-marathon to sponsor the pair.