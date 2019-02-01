Leeds man who burgled a Mercedes car and crashed it as he tried to flee jailed

Have your say

A man who crashed the car he had just burgled as he tried to flee the scene has been jailed for more than three years.

Anthony Ross, aged 29 from Hyde Park Road, Leeds, burgled a property in Mytholmroyd on New Years Day.

Just after midnight on Tuesday, January 1, he entered the Stocks Gardens property and stole the occupant’s Mercedes A Class car.

Officers saw the vehicle leaving the scene before it crashed into parked cars in Northowram.

Ross was arrested from the scene and charged on Wednesday, January 2.

Ross was sentenced to three years, five months in prison and has been banned from driving for four years.

Detective Inspector Gary Stephenson, of Calderdale CID, said: “Officers spotted the Mercedes driving on Burnley Road in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

“After signaling for Ross to stop the car, he proceeded to drive dangerously and without regard for people’s safety.

“Thankfully no one was injured, but he did cause damage to other people’s cars. He now has several years in prison to consider his actions."