Leeds man wanted for 'firearms and threats to kill offences' caught in Dewsbury after two years

Have your say

A man from Leeds wanted over firearms-related offences for more than two years has been arrested after police swooped on a home.

Police said Craig Smith, 49, was arrested by officers at about 4am today (Monday) following the planned operation at a property in Dewsbury.

Craig Smith, 49, from Leeds. Picture: West Yorkshire Police.

Detectives have been searching for Smith, from Cross Gates, since 2016 in connection with firearms and threats to kill offences, following an incident on August 20.

West Yorkshire Police revealed that by September 2016, the force had searched at least 35 addresses in four weeks as they tried to find him.

Smith was also wanted on recall to prison following his release from jail in 2015.

He now in custody, a force spokesman said.