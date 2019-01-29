Leeds man spared jail after images of child abuse found on computer

A man has been spared jail after pleading guilty to having indecent images of children and child abuse on his home computer.

Kyle Sutcliffe, of Eastfield Crescent, Woodlesford had 84 category A images which show sexual activity or sadism, 47 category B images and 58 category C images which are deemed less serious on a computer in his bedroom.

Leeds Crown Court heard he had been intrigued by the medieval fantasy series Game Of Thrones.

Sutcliffe downloaded ‘normal’ pornography between December 2016 and January 2018, and the images of children were contained within those files.

The hearing yesterday was told that he deleted the images immediately however, Heather Gilmore, prosecuting, added: “They were found in inaccessible areas (of the computer) but search terms were found which related to the images.”

She said there was no evidence of distribution of them.

Judge Neil Clarke gave him a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and a community order and rehabilitation programme. He added: “Whether you looked at them or whatever, the reality is there were images of children being abused. The problem for that person is they have to live with the shame and humiliation that brings by knowing other people look at them”.