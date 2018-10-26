Leeds man named as motorcyclist who died after crash on A65 near Settle

Have your say

A Leeds man has been named as the motorcyclist who died after a crash in North Yorkshire.

Jonathon Geoffrey Viney, who was 61, died after being airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary following a collision on the A65 just south of Settle at 5.40pm on Saturday, October 20.

His blue Suzuki GXS 1250 motorbike crashed with a silver Citroen Berlingo.

Mr Viney was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance, but died a short time later.

Anyone who was a witness to the crash is asked to contact police on 101, press option two and ask to speak to Sergeant Hamish Halloway or email Hamish.halloway@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Quote reference number 12180196653.