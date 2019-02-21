Leeds man jailed over mobile cannabis farm after police found 60 illegal plants in car boot

Police seized 60 cannabis plants from a car after stopping the vehicle as it was being driven through Leeds.

Officers on patrol became suspicious after seeing plants sticking out the parcel shelf as it was being driven along Pontefract Lane.

Leeds Crown Court heard 20 fully mature plants were in the boot .

A further 40 smaller plants were on the back seat.

Michael Doyle, 30, of Fawcett Way, Wortley, was arrested from the vehicle and his home was searched.

Emily Jenkins, prosecuting, said “remnants of a cannabis farm” were discovered at the property along with equipment including air filtration, heating and lighting systems.

A small amount of the class B drug was also found in a jar.

Doyle pleaded guilty to producing cannabis.

The court heard he has previous convictions, including an offence of stalking.

At the time of his arrest over the cannabis offence he was the subject of a suspended prison sentence for criminal damage.

Marcus Waite, mitigating, said Doyle had no previous drug convictions.

Mr Waite said Doyle had been a cocaine user and had built up a debt with his dealer.

He added that Doyle agreed to allow his home to be used to grow cannabis in order to pay off the debt.

Mr Waite said there was then attempted burglary at his home, possibly by a rival cannabis dealer.

He added: “He panicked and was trying to move the plants when he was stopped by the police.”

Doyle was jailed for eight months.