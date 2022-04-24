Leeds man arrested on suspected assault of two women at a Burley residence

Police were called just before 10am today (24 April) by two women who had fled from a house in Burley after being assaulted.
Armed officers were deployed and arrested a 21-year-old man near to the property on suspicion of the offences, which included assault and possession of an offensive weapon.
He remains in police custody.
The victims were left with cuts and bruises after the attack, with police now appealing for witnesses near to the house on Autumn Place in Burley this morning.
Anyone who witnessed what occurred or has information is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101, referencing crime number 13220218603.
Information can also be given online using the West Yorkshire Police live chat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.