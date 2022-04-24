Leeds man arrested on suspected assault of two women at a Burley residence

Police were called just before 10am today (24 April) by two women who had fled from a house in Burley after being assaulted.

Armed officers were deployed and arrested a 21-year-old man near to the property on suspicion of the offences, which included assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are now appealing for witnesses near to the house on Autumn Place, Burley. Photo: Google

He remains in police custody.

The victims were left with cuts and bruises after the attack, with police now appealing for witnesses near to the house on Autumn Place in Burley this morning.

Anyone who witnessed what occurred or has information is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101, referencing crime number 13220218603.