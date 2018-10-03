Leeds man arrested after calling 999 to abuse ambulance service

A man was arrested in Leeds after repeatedly calling 999 and abusing ambulance and West Yorkshire Police services.

West Yorkshire Police reported on the arrest as part of a crime round up for West Leeds.

The arrest was made on Monday.

Two men were also detained by PCSOs for offences including assault and criminal damage and a driver was jailed for driving while disqualified.

West Yorkshire Police said on Facebook: "A man from Bramley has been arrested for a number of malicious communications offences where he has rung West Yorkshire Police and Ambulance services and been abusive to the call takers and made false allegations.

"The male has been charged with 5 Offences and will appear at Leeds Magistrates Court later this month.

"Two males have been arrested after being detained by Leeds West pcso’s in the last 24 hours. A male has been arrested in Farnley for a warrant and a male arrested in Armley for a number of assaults and criminal damages.

"In Armley a prolific disqualified driver has been jailed for 3 months after being stopped by Leeds West Officers.

"The male who lives on the Wyther Park Estate in Armley, was stopped on Swinnow Lane in July and charged with the driving Offences and was jailed at Leeds Magistrates Court last month."

