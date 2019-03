Have your say

Leeds Male Voice Choir will be performing a sensational Hollywood themed concert at Morley Town Hall tonight, Saturday, March 30.

Back To Broadway - which will also star the City of Leeds Youth Wind Orchestra - will feature songs from shows such as Les Miserables, 42nd Street, Showboat, Ragtime, The Simon and Garfunkel Story, My Fair Lady, A Chorus Line and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Tickets are available at Althams Travel in Morley or from www.leedsmalevoicechoir.co.uk.