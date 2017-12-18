Leeds life has more than just the city

Leeds is nailing the city living checklist with luxury apartments, designer shops and the coolest of cocktail bars all within a stone’s throw of each other.

But the city is also perfectly placed for escaping the hustle and bustle and getting out and about given it’s central location and surrounding road network.

Here a few places to pop along to within an hour.

Easily reached on the train in under an hour, the historic market town of Knaresborough is a spot of beauty and character with cobbled passageways, ancient sites, glorious countryside views and an impressive Victorian viaduct. Also be sure to take a wander by the river bank and hop aboard one of the boats there for a leisurely afternoon outing.

Heading the other way, Hebden Bridge can be easily reached by train in around 50 minutes, and with plenty of heritage and peaceful countryside, it’s well worth the trip to enjoy a walk along The Pennine Way or the Calderdale Way or take your bike on the network of bridleways.

In the village itself, you’ll find artisan shops, galleries, pavement cafes and charming architecture to explore.

Holmfirth is known locally as ‘Little Hollywood’, having served as the location for the classic BBC series Last of the Summer Wine, and the delightful area certainly merits stars status. Away from seeking out the familiar filming locations, it is popular among walkers and wildlife lovers and shoppers can explore the winding cobbled streets and independent stores.

And finally, it would be hard not to be impressed by Bolton Abbey, in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales and surrounded by 30,000 acres of countryside and 80 miles of woodland and moorland trails with the ancient ruins of the Priory also to explore.