Leeds Kitty Cafe is hiring - and it sounds like a cat lover's dream job

If working with four-legged felines is your idea of a purrrr-fect job, then this is your lucky day.

READ: Leeds cat cafe Kitty Cafe to host singles night for feline-loving daters

If working with four-legged felines is your idea of a purrrr-fect job, then this is your lucky day.

The famous gathering spot for feline lovers in Leeds, the Kitty Cafe on Kirkgate, is on the lookout for bubbly, talkative people to snap up their current vacancy for restaurant floor staff.

The working hours are advertised between 9am and 8pm, which means that the successful cat-didate will be able to class a number of furry friends among their new colleagues.

The job advert, which has been posted on job site Indded, says: "Does the thought of kitties make you go weak at the knees? (us too). Then we have the role for you.

READ: Kitty Cafe Leeds welcomes 50,000 visitors in first five months

The famous gathering spot for feline lovers in Leeds, the Kitty Cafe on Kirkgate, is on the lookout for bubbly, talkative people to snap up their current vacancy for restaurant floor staff.

"Working in the fast paced environment of a large cat cafe and cat rescue you will need to be able to balance excellent service, great customer service and an ability to memorise information about the cats for guests.

"Kitty Cafe prides itself on excellent experience and high standards of animal care and therefore a keen eye for detail, a pro-active nature and a can do attitude is a must!

READ: Leeds Kitty Cafe opens its doors after £500k refurb of old Yorkshire Bank

"We offer good development programmes for hard workers offering opportunities to be trained in the kitchen and even working with the cats directly!

"If this sounds like your purrrrr-fect job apply today!"

Click here for more information, and good luck!