Leeds junior doctor’s Atlantic charity row

Have your say

A junior doctor from Leeds is attempting a gruelling charity challenge across the Atlantic Ocean as he looks to raise funds for skin cancer research.

Greg Bailey, a locum SHO at St James’s University Hospital, will attempt to row from the Canary Islands to the Caribbean with his half-brother Jude.

The duo are aiming to reach £100,000 in donations for the British Skin Foundation as well as raising awareness around the causes of skin cancer.

The voyage has already attracted endorsements from explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes and survivalist Bear Grylls.

Greg and Jude will be rowing unsupported in a 24ft boat for 3,000 miles.

Working a shift pattern of two hours on, two hours off, the brothers will be rowing 24 hours a day, seven days a week, non-stop.

They expect the epic undertaking to last for eight weeks – and that assumes they won’t run into any storms along the way.

Greg lost his step-father –Jude’s father – Peter Massey to skin cancer in 2015, following a long period of treatment that included several operations.

Greg said: “It has left the family heartbroken for the past few years.

“We wanted to do something that would give us some head space and come to terms with Peter’s passing.

“This is for ourselves, and for Peter, but we also wanted to do something that will make people aware of skin cancer prevention, and fundraise for a cure. Our bodies are the engines of the boat so it’s imperative we look after ourselves.”

The pair set off on their venture on January 15.