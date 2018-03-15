Leeds is top Yorkshire city to live and work in, according to research

Leeds has been ranked as one of the best UK cities to live and work in after a study commissioned by the Royal Mail praised its access to healthcare, average earnings and job opportunities.

Edinburgh came out top of the table with Leeds coming in at seventh, the top of all Yorkshire cities. Sheffield was ranked ninth.

The study commented on Leeds' access to healthcare, which is the best in the UK's economical significant cities, with 1.8 GPs per 1,000 people.

Leeds also scores well in terms of earnings. The city has the third highest average weekly wage at £526 and does well in terms of job opportunities with an employment rate of 73.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, Sheffield has some of the most affordable office space of the twelve cities studied, behind only Liverpool and Belfast at £12.25 per square foot. With 32 per cent green urban or natural land, Sheffield also has the third highest level of access to green space.

Edinburgh came out leading because of its edge on other economically significant UK cities. It wins on education and performs well on job opportunities, business community, earnings and access to green space (forming 28 per cent of the city).

Earnings in the Scottish capital are second only to London (£578 average per week). The city also has the second highest number of start-ups, while office space costs are about half that of London. Edinburgh’s employment rate is strong at 70.8 per cent and access to education takes first place.

London scored highly for its average weekly earnings (£697) while Newcastle and Gateshead came top for cultural services.

Bristol was rated top for job opportunities and Cardiff performs well in terms of business community.

Royal Mail spokesperson, David Gold, said: “This new research from Royal Mail shows there is hot competition among the UK’s leading cities to be the most attractive location for people to live and work in.

"Edinburgh has the edge on other economically significant UK cities. Bristol also performs well in categories including job opportunities, healthcare, business community and culture.”

Full list:

Edinburgh

London

Bristol

Newcastle-Gateshead

Manchester

Glasgow

Leeds

Cardiff

Sheffield

Liverpool

Belfast

Birmingham