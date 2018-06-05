Leeds is the top spot for graduates

Leeds has been named as the best location for graduates to live in for the second year running.

Property website TheHouseShop.com looked at factors including annual income, rental prices, utilities, disposable income – and, of course, the price of a pint – in its search of the best UK city for graduates.

It found the average graduate salary in Leeds was £26,062; after bills the disposable monthly income equated to £1,054 and the average monthly rent for a two-bedroom house is £750.

For those graduates looking to get on the property ladder, the average two-bedroom house costs £155,703 and it would take less than two years to save up for a 10 per cent deposit. A pint of beer is around £2.60.

Nick Marr, co-founder of TheHouseShop.com, said: “It is not surprising to see Leeds dominate the table for the second year running.

“Especially since the property market in Leeds is set to boom over the next five years, now is the perfect time to invest in this cultural, exciting and thriving city.”

He added that landlords should also take note of the research findings which suggest they can purchase a two-bed property in Leeds for around £155,703 and gain a yearly rental income of £9,000; obtaining a 5.78 per cent yield.

Mr Marr said: “Leeds is a great city to invest in Buy-to-Let properties. Graduates are known to secure stable, professional and well-paying jobs – making them great tenants in many instances.”

Belfast was the second best graduate hotspot and Birmingham was third.