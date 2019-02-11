Leeds is revealed to be one of the most generous dating cities in the UK

People in Leeds are some of the most generous daters in the UK, new research has revealed.

The research, which was conducted by 118 118 Money, surveyed married couples across the UK to find out the average spend on a bill for a date with their other half.

Leeds ranked sixth on the list with residents spending an average of £60 on a loving date.

Read: The Leeds City Council jobs you can apply for today

The national average is £75.34, with Bristol top of the list with £170 and Sheffield at the bottom spending just £25.

Research revealed that men were more likely to exaggerate this number (£86.43) when compared to women’s estimation of £65.29 per date.

Those in the 25-34 age range are likely to splash the cash, spending the most (£126.88), whereas the older generation (aged 65 and over) are more money-conscious, typically spending the least (£43.41).

David Goodman, Managing Director (Loans) at 118 118 Money, said on the findings: “Keeping the spark alive in a marriage with regular dates can be a costly venture.

Read: The never seen before photos of Leeds through the ages

“The research found that residents in Bristol and Belfast are most generous (spending upwards of £100 each time), followed by Glasgow, Liverpool and Newcastle. Those in Sheffield were the most frugal, spending just £25 on each date on average, followed by Nottingham, Birmingham, Southampton and Norwich residents.

“Interestingly, despite higher costs in the capital, the average married Londoner spends just £45 on dates with their other half.”