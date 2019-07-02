Leeds is getting two new B&M stores

Have your say

Two new B&M stores are set to open in Leeds over the next few weeks.

New outlets are scheduled to open in Cottingley and Kirkstall.

A typical B&M store.

Kirkstall's new shop will open in the former Dunnes site in Savins Mill Way, close to Morrisons, at 9am on Saturday August 3.

The Cottingley store will open in the Junction 1 Retail Park at Beeston Ring road on Saturday July 27.

More than 90 jobs will be created across both sites.

Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded products including toys, food and drink, pet range, health and beauty and homewares.

Commenting on the Kirkstall opening, a spokesman from B&M said: “We’re feeling really positive about the creation of more jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.

“We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers through the door in a few months."