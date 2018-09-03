Leeds International Beer Festival 2018: Everything you need to know about this year’s event

Have your say

The popular Leeds International Beer Festival will return to the city for its 7th year this week, celebrating craft brewed beer from all over the world.

Here’s everything you need to know about Leeds International Beer Festival 2018.

This years festival will take place from Thursday September 6 to Sunday September 9 (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

When will it take place?

This year’s festival will take place from Thursday September 6 to Sunday September 9.

Where will it take place?

This 4-day festival will take place in the heart of Leeds, located at Leeds Town Hall.

It will both celebrate and promote craft beer not only brewed in the UK, but overseas too.

This year’s event will feature the ‘Maine Beer Box’, which will include pouring beers from over 60 breweries from one of the top beer producers in the US.

Brewers from across the state of Maine will fill the Maine Beer Box with fresh craft beer and send it aboard a freighter ship to Leeds, where Maine breweries will be featured at the 7th annual Leeds International Beer Festival.

This will be part of the Global Brewers Trade project and the second international destination of the Maine Beer Box!

What will be there?

Alongside hundreds of beers and ciders, the festival will also include a street food market, live music across three stages and a range of beer-related things.

In regards to food, Bundobust, Boss Burgers, Little Bao Boy, Parm Star and Donner Summer will also be serving food at the festival.

Music will include Tom Knapp, Cowtown and Paul Walker, including a range of other artists.

Sunday September 9 will once again be a dedicated family day again, with Hops & Tots setting up in the Tipi this year.

There will be a play mat and toys for younger children to play with and colouring for older children, including black and white prints of Drew Millward’s artwork.

Tickets

Tickets range from £7.50 to £11 depending on the day.

Note: Only people aged 18 and over are permitted to enter, excepted from the family day on Sunday September 9. However, unders 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

To purchase tickets visit: leedsbeer.com/ticket-info/ or leedstownhall.co.uk



For further information about the event visit: leedsbeer.com/