Leeds inner ring road will remain CLOSED during evening rush hour

Traffic is expected to be bad in Leeds city centre as the A64 inner ring road westbound will remain closed during evening rush hour.

Leeds council's Resilience & Emergencies team tweeted: "Due to an ongoing West Yorkshire Police incident, the A64 Inner Ring Road westbound will remain closed for some time; this will include the evening peak travel time.

"A diversion is in place. Please find an alternative route if possible."

Traffic in the city centre has been extremely congested all day and is expected to remain so throughout the evening rush hour.

The road was closed earlier today after police were called to an incident near Quarry House in Leeds just after 10am.

Diversions remain in place directing motorists west into Leeds at Quarry House.

A police cordon remains in place on the A64 inner ring road westbound in Leeds and evening traffic is expected to be heavy.

A man was seriously injured after falling from a footbridge over the A64 York Road and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The road closure caused major delays and traffic build up in the city centre.

Boar Lane was gridlocked as buses were rerouted.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 10:14am today police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending an incident where a man had fallen from a footbridge over the A64 near to Quarry House, Leeds.

"The man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries and a scene and road closures are currently in place. Drivers are advised to avoid the area."

