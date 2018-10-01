Leeds Inner Ring Road set to close for two nights - this is when it will be fully open again

Have your say

A major road in Leeds is set to be closed for two nights for essential maintenance works.

The Inner Ring Road will be closed tonight (Monday, October 1) and tomorrow night (Tuesday, October 2) with diversions in place for motorists.

The road will be closed at the A64(M)/A58(M) from 8pm to 5.30am on both nights.

Leeds Highways said in a tweet: "Please be aware that the A58(M) Leeds Inner Ring Road will be closed overnight on both Monday 1st and Tuesday 2nd October, between 20:00hrs and 05:30hrs,

"This is to allow essential maintenance works.

"Diversion's will be signposted."

