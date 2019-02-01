‘Leeds In Your Lunch Hour’ lectures continue to reveal fascinating historical insights about city

The 11th year of historical lectures ‘Leeds in Your Lunch Hour’ will being later this week, hosted by renowned historian Dr Kevin Grady.

The former chair of Leeds Civic Trust, Dr Grady has now been officially retired for two years, but it seems his appetite for all things historical continues to be unabated.

Lectures will take place at Holy Trinity Church, from 1.15pm-1.50pm on the following dates:-

Wednesday February 6: ‘The Lost 18th and 19th Century Churches and Chapels of Leeds City Centre’. The first lecture tells the intriguing story of the twenty or more lost 18th and 19th century churches and chapels of Leeds City Centre.

Wednesday February 13: ‘The Age of the Cloth Halls and What Became of Them’. The six magnificent cloth halls built in Leeds in Georgian and Victorian Leeds were the pride of the town and powerhouses of its prosperity. This wonderfully illustrated lecture describes them in their heyday and what became of them.

Wednesday February 20: ‘The Remarkable Story of Hunslet’: From Medieval Manor to Industrial Suburb Using many extraordinary and previously unseen images of Hunslet in the 18th and 19th centuries, the amazing evolution of Hunslet from the Middle Ages to the present day is revealed.

Wednesday February 27: ‘The Writings on the Walls’: The Story of the Leeds Civic Trust Historic Blue Plaques Scheme.

This lecture describes the lively story and highlights of Leeds Civic Trust’s Blue Plaques Scheme, which began in 1987 with the aim of erecting just a dozen plaques and expanded dramatically to reach over 150 plaques thirty years later.

Dr Grady said: “My lectures aim to tempt city centre workers and people with time to spare to pop in to enjoy short illustrated talks.”