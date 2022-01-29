The house, in Miles Hill Street, Chapel Allerton, is a three-bedroom, semi-detached property.

Inside is a white, modern and spacious kitchen/diner, which is the hub of the home.

It also benefits from a separate living room, with plenty of space for a large sofa - perfect for a family to relax in.

Upstairs are three bedrooms and the family bathroom.

The owners were inundated with requests from house hunters to view the property.

The demand was so high that they had to update the listing so no more bookings could be taken.

They said: "No more viewings being taken due to high interest. Any booked will be cancelled and added to a reserve list."

On the market with Purple Bricks, the property is up for sale with an asking price of £240,000. Take a look inside...

1. Kitchen The heart of the home is the open plan kitchen diner.

2. Kitchen The modern room offers plenty of space to cook as well as relax with family around the breakfast bar.

3. Living room Another angle of the living room.

4. Living room The living room is a bright and open space with plenty of room for a large sofa.