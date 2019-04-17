Leeds hotel launches new 'high society' cocktail menu

A Leeds hotel has revealed its extravagant cocktail menu with new tipples inspired by iconic celebrities.

Drawing inspiration from the celebrity portraits displayed throughout Dakota Leeds's 'High Society' menu - consisting of 13 cocktails - was created by the bar team headed up by Andy Wilson.

From Frank Sinatra, Marilyn Monroe and Sophia Loren to Steve McQueen, Clark Gable and Ava Gardner, the cocktails have been designed to fit the celebrity’s personalities and stories, incorporating ingredients, garnishes and glassware.

Andrew Creese, general manager at Dakota Leeds, said: “A lot of thought, passion and time has gone into making each drink on our “High Society” menu uniquely sensational. They represent the key players that are adorned on the walls of our hotel, for example, the cocktail that is inspired by Ava Gardner, a “Coco Mogambo”, was brought about through our research which discovered she was a light drinker and always had coconut cake on her birthday. We also had to take into consideration her Oscar nomination performance from the movie “Mogambo” and therefore created a long, refreshing and utterly moreish tribute to the femme fatale.

“Our aim is to deliver a truly amazing cocktail experience that our guests will remember, and we look forwarding to welcoming new and returning customers to try our distinguished drinks and become part of our “High Society” club.”

