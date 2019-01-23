Leeds Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis aka Neville Longbottom asks for return of wallet with metal engraving from wife

Leeds’s own Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis has asked for the return of an engraving from his wife after losing his wallet.

The actor, who played Neville Longbottom in the wizarding films, tweeted that his wallet was either lost or stolen in East London on Monday. (January 21)

Lewis, who married Angela Jones in May last year, said he did not care about “the money, the cards” and instead asked anyone who found it to post him a note from his wife engraved on a piece of metal.

He said: “Yo, if you stole my wallet in East London yesterday or even if you just found it: it’s yours, keep it, have the money, the cards, the lot.

“But the note from my wife engraved on a piece of metal, if you can post that to the address on the driving licence I’d call it evens. Please?”

The 29-year-old, who hails from Horsforth, got engaged to event planner Jones in 2016, with a spokesman saying at the time that both were “over the moon”.

He played Neville in eight Harry Potter films, and was named by author JK Rowling as one of the “big seven” cast members.