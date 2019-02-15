Leeds half-term weather forecast: This is what this weather is set to be like in Leeds over the next week

Have your say

Schools in Leeds are breaking up today for the February half-term holidays, but will the weather be bright and sunny or bleak and grey?

This is the weather forecast for Leeds over the next week.

In general, the weather looks set to be reasonably mild and bright, with a mixture of sunshine and cloud, but remaining dry.

Today (15 Feb)

Today is set to be sunny throughout the day with a maximum temperature of 12C and a minimum temperature of 7C.

Saturday (16 Feb)

Saturday is set to see sunshine throughout most of the day, with some periods of cloud during the morning. Maximum temperature of 12C and a minimum temperature of 7C.

Sunday (17 Feb)

Saturday will be similar, with a mixture of sunny spells and cloud throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 12C and a minimum temperature of 6C.

Monday (18 Feb)

Monday is set to see sunshine in the morning, before becoming cloudy during the afternoon. Maximum temperature of 11C, minimum temperature of 4C.

Tuesday (19 Feb)

Tuesday will see temperatures dip slightly, with a maximum temperature of 9C. There will be some small sunny spells and cloud throughout the day.

Wednesday (20 Feb)

Wednesday will see cloud throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 10C and a minimum of 4C.

Thursday (21 Feb)

Thursday will see cloud throughout the morning, with bright sunshine throughout most of the afternoon. Maximum temperature of 11C, minimum of 3C.

Friday (22 Feb)

Friday will see sunny spells throughout the day and a maximum temperature of 12C. Minimum temperature of 6C.

Saturday (23 Feb)

Saturday will see light cloud and a moderate breeze throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 13C and minimum temperature of 8C.

Sunday (24 Feb)

Sunday will be similar, with light cloud and a moderate breeze throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 13C and minimum temperature of 8C.