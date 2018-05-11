Leeds Half Marathon on Sunday May 13: Road closures, timings & everything you need to know

Have your say

Thousands of runners will pack into Leeds on Sunday for the annual Leeds Half Marathon - and this is what you need to know.

Thousands of runners will take part in the 33rd Leeds Half Marathon, which will start on The Headrow at 9.30am on Sunday May 13.

Leeds Half Marathon

Race organisers Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All say road closures will start from 4am on Sunday and will affect roads around the 13.1 mile course.

Routes will reopen on a rolling timetable as soon as it is safe to do so.



ENTRY

Entrants must be 17 years or over on event day.

WHAT'S INCLUDED?

Chip timing

Finisher's goody bag

Quality tech T-shirt

Exclusive medal

A fantastic day to remember

WHEN AND WHERE DOES IT START?

The fun begins with a mass warm up before the race gets underway at 9.30am on The Headrow next to Victoria Gardens.

It is hoped that there will be cheering crowds lining the route

Where does it finish?

Runners will finish in Cookridge Street alongside the showpiece Millennium Square, which is also the venue of theevent hub.

Passing through the finish area you'll collect water and an energy drink to replenish and rehydrate, and your finisher's goody bag to showcase your achievement.

How much does it cost to enter on the day?

Payments can now be accepted by card.

On the day General Entry price £40

On the day UKA Entry price £38



Road closures

City centre roads affected by the closures include: The Headrow between Oxford Place and Briggate; Cookridge Street; Westgate; New Briggate; Great George Street between Calverley Street and Woodhouse Lane; Upper Basinghall Street and North Street.

Away from the city centre, Meanwood Road will be closed between 9am and 11am. Bentley Lane, Stainbeck Avenue, Stonegate Road, King Lane, Weetwood Road, Spen Road, Commercial Road and Kirkstall Lane are also among the roads affected.



Full road closures list HERE

History lesson

Celebrating its 34th outing, the Leeds Half Marathon is firmly established as one of the city's biggest sporting occasions.

Around 9,000 signed up for last year's event enjoying its challenging course, enthusiastic crowds and fantastic atmosphere.

The 2017 Leeds Half Marathon raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for charities and good causes across Yorkshire and beyond.

Meet the gran who's running Leeds half marathon

