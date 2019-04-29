Leeds Half Marathon 2019 start time, road closures, parking and how to sign up

Thousands of runners will hit the streets for the Asda Foundation Leeds Half Marathon.

The annual event takes place on Sunday, May 12

Leeds Half Marathon runners go by Kirkstall Abbey.

Organisers at Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All in partnership with Leeds City Council are advising runners, spectators, residents and visitors that a number of the city’s roads will be closed or be subject to restricted access to ensure the safety of those taking part.

Closures will begin from 4am on roads around the 13.1-mile course, and routes will reopen on a rolling timetable as soon as it is safe to do so.

The race starts at 9.30am in The Headrow and the course goes along Meanwood Road, Stonegate Road, a section of the Ring Road, down Butcher Hill and

Hawksworth Road, along Abbey Road and Kirkstall Road and back into the city centre to finish in Cookridge Street alongside Millennium Square.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, Run For All head of events, said: “The Leeds Half Marathon is extremely popular and attracts thousands of entrants every year who support some wonderful causes.

“Of course the safety of all those involved is paramount and so, as with any event of this size, some road closures will be necessary.

"Unfortunately, a certain amount of disruption is inevitable and we would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused. All closures will be lifted as soon as possible.”

Which roads are affected?

City centre roads affected by the closures include: The Headrow, Cookridge Street, Westgate, New Briggate, Great George Street between Calverley Street and Woodhouse Lane,

Upper Basinghall Street and North Street.

Outside the city centre: Meanwood Road, Bentley Lane, Stainbeck Avenue, Stonegate Road, King Lane, Weetwood Road, Spen Road, Hawksworth Road, Abbey Road, Commercial Road and Kirkstall Road are also among the roads affected.

Where to park?

Woodhouse Lane Car Park is the closest Leeds City Council car park to the start of the marathon and is open 24 hours.

Can I still sign up for the race?

Registration for the event ends at 5pm on the Thursday before or whenever the event reaches capacity.

Visit https://www.runforall.com for more information.