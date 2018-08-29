Leeds gun crime: Police arrest man in Beeston after shotgun fired at house in Holbeck

A man has been arrested by police in Leeds this morning after a shotgun was fired at a house.

The 28-year-old was arrested in Beeston shortly after 5am today in connection with a shooting on August 23.

Damage was caused to the front door of a house in Balm Place, Holbeck, during the firearms incident.

Nobody was injured but police said at the time that they had moved the occupants of the house to a safe location.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman today said: "The 28-year-old man was arrested in Beeston shortly after 5am in relation to an incident on August 23 when firearms damage was caused to the front door of a house.

"He remains in custody at this time and enquiries are ongoing."