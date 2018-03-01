Leeds Grand Mosque to provide shelter for homeless people tonight 'by the grace of Allah'

A Leeds Mosque is set to provide shelter for homeless people in the city tonight.

Leeds Grand Mosque has announced that it has been in contact with Leeds Council and arranged to provide shelter for the homeless during the extreme weather.

Earlier today, a woman was found dead under a car in Leeds during blizzard conditions.

The Mosque is also asking for people in Leeds to donate air beds, sleeping bags and warm coats to help out.

The Mosque put this message out on Facebook: "By the grace of Allah, Leeds Grand Mosque is pleased to announce that we have been in contact and arranged with Leeds City Council to provide shelter for homeless people during the extreme weather.

"We ask members of our congregation to assist us and share in this good work by providing air beds, sleeping bags and warm coats that you may be able to donate.

"Please message us directly for any further information."

