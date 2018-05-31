Leeds golfers’ charity challenge across Yorkshire

An intrepid group of golfers are tee-ing off on a challenge they suspect has never been attempted before - to play four rounds of golf in one day over the four parts of Yorkshire.

Christine Barker, the ladies’ captain of Cookridge Hall Golf Club, together with her vice-captain Mary Heslop, 62, and two of the club’s young professionals, George Pennells, 22, and Chris Benton, 27, will be tackling the impressive feat on June 27.

TEEING OFF: George Pennells, Christine Barker, Chris Benton and Mary Heslop at the golf club.

Starting at Barnsley Golf Club in South Yorkshire at 4.45am in the morning, the golfers will complete the course before travelling the one hour, ten minute journey to Kilnwick Percy Golf Club, near Pocklington, in East Yorkshire.

From there they will then travel to Harrogate in North Yorkshire before returning to home soil at Cookridge Hall.

The group will be walking rather than running on the golf course, but will have caddies, and estimate they will be covering a total distance of 20-25 miles on the golf courses, with about three hours per round.

Christine said: “I think we’ll need every ounce of daylight that day. Travelling time for this is what makes it more difficult to achieve within one day. I’ve never done anything like this before. The idea came to me because a friend who lives in Rutland her club has done a four counties charity [event]. I have called ours the ‘4 shires’.”

The golfers will be raising money for two charities - which Cookridge Hall Golf Club is supporting this year - Older People’s Action in the Locality (OPAL), which aims to reduce loneliness among the over 60s in north Leeds, and BIRT, the Brain Injury Rehabilitation Trust.

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/4shiresgolfchallenge.