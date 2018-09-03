Leeds girl gang set to celebrate

A UK collective of women who work for themselves will come together for a special meet in the city next week to celebrate the first anniversary of its Leeds branch.

Girl Tribe Gang connects women with other like-minded women in business to collaborate, be encouraged and be empowered without the corporate stuffiness of suits and stick-on name tags.

The concept was only started in May last year but there are now Tribes across the country from Brighton to Glasgow, with more forming all the time.

The #Leeds Tribe is celebrating its first anniversary this month and to mark the occasion there will be an extra fierce girl power panel meeting.

The evening is being hosted by original founder Catherine Asta Labbett and three of the Girl Tribe Gang Experts will be attending to talk about all things branding.

Catherine will be joined on the panel by personal stylist Anna Mewes, brand expert Deborah O’Grady and branding photographer Maryanne Scott.

Between them, they will discuss what it means to have a successful brand, how women in business can their brand or themselves visible, and how you can style yourself to reflect your brand and feel confident, sassy and stylish.

But it won’t be a night of just talking shop – it is a girl’s night and a celebration after all.

Clothing retailer Whistles will be on hand to share some of its key workwear pieces for the 2018 autumn/winter season and, as the event is being held in luxury hotel Dakota Deluxe and taking over the venue’s Salon Prive, there will be cocktails to enjoy too.

The meet up is on Monday September 10, 7.30pm-9.30pm.