Leeds girl becomes a lifesaver after tragic death

The parents of 12-year-old Hoshi Naylor did not hesitate in agreeing for her organs to be donated following her tragic death after a road accident.

The youngster has become a lifesaver following her death in January, when her kidneys, pancreas, liver and heart were donated to four people in need of a transplant.

Her parents, Emma Settle and Lloyd Naylor, of Whinmoor, have told how they drew comfort from knowing Hoshi helped others as part of Organ Donation Week.

Miss Settle, 39, described how they received a letter from another girl who received Hoshi’s heart.

She said: “Knowing another family did not have to go through what we did is wonderful to hear.

“Knowing that their daughter is running around and just being a kid again is fantastic.” Hoshi, who enjoyed playing the saxophone, swimming and art, expressed her wishes to donate organs before she died.

She had an interest in medicine after her younger brother Raiden, now 12, was born prematurely and needed hospital treatment.

People are being urged to discuss their end-of-life wishes with family members who have the final say over what happens to their organs.

Miss Settle said: “At the moment more people are getting registered but people are not talking about it.

“Quite often these decisions have to be made quickly so having the conversation is absolutely vital.”

The Yorkshire Evening Post backed the Be a Hero campaign, led by Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, to boost organ donation.

The number of people on the organ donor register in Yorkshire and Humber has increased by almost 70,000 on last year.

The family consent rate for organ donation at Leeds Teaching Hospitals also rose from 60 per cent to 76 per cent last year, the latest figures show.