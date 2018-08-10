Leeds gas leak: Road closed as engineers arrive at scene

A road in Leeds has been close as engineers work to repair a gas main after it was damaged.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) said it had received reports of residents smelling gas at the junction of Cockshott Lane and Armley Ridge Road, in Armley, today (Friday).

Engineers are now at the scene and working to repair the medium pressure gas main, after damage was caused "by a third party", NGN said.

A road closure has been put in place along Armley Ridge Road, from the junction with Raynville Road to the junction with Wyther Lane.

Footpaths will remain open for pedestrians, but the tow path in both directions on the adjacent stretch of the Leeds to Liverpool canal has been closed.

Anyone who smells gas should call the National Gas Emergency Service on 0800 111 999.