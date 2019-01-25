Leeds gallery offers signed prints celebrating Marvel legend and Spider-Man co-creator Stan Lee

Marvel legend Stan Lee’s comic creations have been celebrated during a special event in Leeds.

A new collection of limited edition prints, honouring the life of the late American comic book writer, editor, publisher, and producer, has been released in the city.

The Marvel Superheroes collection has been created in collaboration with Marvel’s fine art publisher, Choice Fine Art, and were unveiled at Castle Fine Art galleries in Albion Place and County Arcade this afternoon.

Individually hand-signed by Stan Lee before his passing, each piece of artwork featured one of Marvel’s many characters: The Amazing Spider-Man, Captain America, The Incredible Hulk, The Invincible Ironman, Thor and Wolverine.

Speaking ahead of the collection launch, JC Lee, Stan Lee’s daughter, said: “I want the work that my father started to continue. That’s what he would want and that is what I want to carry forward.”

Paul Watson, regional sales director for Castle Fine Art, added: “Through his comic books, Stan opened our eyes to a world where good will always triumph over evil.

“As we remember his legend, we are humbled to present Marvel Superheroes, a commemorative series featuring some of his most popular characters.”

The six signed limited edition prints were available in boxed canvas and giclée on paper, with a starting price from £1,950 each.

Castle Fine Art, which is a subsidiary of Washington Green Fine Art, was founded in 1995, and now boasts a nationwide network of 38 galleries located in accessible, high street destinations.

Stan Lee, birth name, Stanley Martin Lieber, died aged 95 in November last year.

According to the Internet Movie Database, he was born in born in New York City to Romanian Jewish immigrants.

Lee, nicknamed Generalissimo, co-created Spider-Man, the Hulk, Doctor Strange, the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Daredevil, Thor, the X-Men, and became the executive vice president and publisher of Marvel Comics.

He is credited with leading the expansion of Marvel Comics from a small division of a publishing house to a large multimedia corporation.

Information about the Marvel prints can be found online at the website www.castlefineart.com