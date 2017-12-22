Leeds fundraiser’s 50 years for NSPCC

A Leeds fundraiser has been made an Honourary Council Member for the NSPCC for her dedication to the charity over the last 50 years.

The charity presented Deborah Hainsworth with the award at their annual council meeting, which was held in Leeds.

Mrs Hainsworth said: “I am so pleased to have received this award, but I couldn’t have done it without the support of my husband.”

Elaine Kaye, local fundraising coordinator who nominated Mrs Hainsworth for the honour, said: “Deborah deserves the highest level of recognition from the NSPCC for her dedication and unstinting enthusiasm, she is a wonderful lady and she’s a pleasure to work with.”

Deborah started fundraising as a little girl, when it was popular to host events for the NSPCC’s Children’s League of Pity. Children would receive a certificate, membership badge, and a blue egg collecting box, and were encouraged to fundraise however they could.

Mrs Hainsworth said she believes that if you start fundraising in your youth, then it is something you carry on doing for the rest of your life.

Deborah has helped collect donations at race courses whatever the weather, is a member of the Roundhay District Group, and is now Chair of the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Forum, overseeing the creation of an NSPCC garden at Harrogate Flower Show.

“Fundraising keeps me very busy, and I have made some good friends over the years,” said Deborah.

“I just know I am ready for anything.”