Leeds Fund invests in our local communities

Leeds Community Foundation (LCF) is a local grant giving charity that invests in local community organisations.

LCF set up The Leeds Fund as a way of distributing grants as well as sharing advice year-on-year to support community projects and enable them to keep making a difference to thousands of people every day.

Burmantofts Senior Action (BSA) helps older people in the East Leeds community and was recently awarded an LCF Lunch Club Grant.

Melanie Ndzinger from BSA shares how the foundation’s support has been invaluable in allowing this service to continue its vital work:

What’s the most rewarding moment you’ve had since the lunch club was started?

We’ve had so many lovely moments that it’s hard to pin one down, so we asked one of our longest standing members who has been coming for 17 years to tell us what the lunch club means to her.

She said: “I’m 84 and a carer to my two youngest children, who are both in their 40s and have learning difficulties. Coming to the lunch club gives me my own space and time to be with people of my own age. The lunch club is my own special social space.”

What difference has Leeds Community Foundation’s Lunch Club Grant made?

LCF’s grant has enabled us to continue offering meals at an affordable cost to our members. This is vital for many people on fixed incomes and makes it accessible to older people who are most at risk of becoming socially isolated.

Why are services like yours so important?

There’s significant evidence that eating alone is a major factor in accentuating social isolation. Our lunch clubs provide a great opportunity for friends to meet, share a hot, two course meal at a reasonable cost and enjoy a game of bingo and a laugh twice a week.

Without the lunch club many of our members would otherwise find it difficult to get out, meet friends and be part of their community.

To find out more or donate please visit www.theleedsfund.org.uk

How can people help?

Leeds Community Foundation relies on the generosity of businesses and individuals who care about their city and want to ‘give something back’. There’s a number of ways to help or donate:

l To find out more please visit www.theleedsfund.org.uk

l Donate by cheque - make payable to “The Leeds Fund” and post to: The Leeds Fund, Leeds Community Foundation, 1 st Floor, 51a St Paul’s Street, Leeds, LS1 2TE

l Twitter @LeedsCommFound

l Facebook @LeedsCF