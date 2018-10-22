Leeds foodies take comfort with Trinity Kitchen’s latest round of pop-ups

Lashings of cheese and sweet treats are making the latest round of vendors at Trinity Kitchen one of the best yet for winter comfort food.

New to the shopping centre’s pop-up food hall is Meltworks Artisan Toasties bringing filthy but fabulous grilled cheese sandwiches to Leeds.

Choose slow-cooked brisket, buttermilk fried chicken on wood-fired sourdough bread and it will take toasties to the next level. Then add some more cheese with halloumi fries and a craft beer to boot.

If you’ve room for dessert then this year’s British Street Food Awards champion Doh Hut is on hand for some of the best donuts in the city, including best-selling vanilla bean crème with salted caramel sauce, homemade honeycomb and homemade shortbread or create your own filling.

Also new is Village Deli Scotch Eggs, doing the traditional dish with twists such as chorizo and red pepper and black pudding options.

Chris Gowan’s Steak Sandwiches are back along with local favourite, Sela Bar, serving up burgers with Manchego cheese, halloumi and candied bacon.

Dan Wharton, Marketing Manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “Autumn is the perfect time for comfort food – and what better way to celebrate the season than with new street food vendors at Trinity Kitchen.

“We can guarantee these new vendors will bring comforting warmth to customers.”

The new arrivals are at Trinity Kitchen for seven weeks and trading alongside permanent outlets Chicago Rib Shack, Pho, Rola Wala, Tortilla, Absurd Bird and Pizzaluxe.