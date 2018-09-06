Leeds foodies are hungry for celebrity favourite restaurant The Ivy before it even opens

Leeds foodies are already booking tables for The Ivy - weeks before it even opens in the city.

The restaurant group which started in 1917 in London and has been frequented by the likes of The Beckhams, Elton John, Liam Gallagher, Princess Diana, Joan Collins and Julia Roberts is set to open a 200 seater restaurant on September 25 in the Victoria Quarter.

A reservations line for the restaurant was launched yesterday with Leeds-based musician, Hannah Trigwell, taking time out from her current UK tour to sing by a giant 3D sign of The Ivy in City Square.

‘Yorkshire’ white roses and reservation details were handed out from branded flower carts across the city to passers-by and those living and working in the area.

Rob Hynes, general manager of The Ivy in Leeds said: “Myself and the team are very excited to open in the coming weeks and it was great to see reservation lines going live yesterday.

“It was lovely to hear people’s feedback. We’ve seen bookings coming through and there certainly seems to be interest amongst the community.”

The arrival of the brand in Leeds adds to the thriving retail, food and drink scene in the city and the location of the new site, on Vicar Lane is of particular significance.

Martin Dickson head of marketing at Leeds BID said: “It is exactly what we want, it is all about brands. John Lewis and Victoria Gate - it is all quite new and the challenge of selling something in a new location is still being solved but this kind of brand can only help.

“Vicar Lane is incredibly diverse. You have Flannels, Hugo Boss, the market, Sainsbury’s and The Ivy. It is a really interesting, thriving street.”