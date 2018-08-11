Leeds food banks working with two weeks worth of supplies

Food banks in the south and east of Leeds are currently operating with just two weeks worth of supplies.

John Newbould, volunteer operations manager, said that it has not yet come to the point where they turn clients away or give them less than needed.

But two and a half years ago, the Leeds South and East Foodbank’s main centre’s stock would have catered for four to six weeks worth of referrals even without continued collections.

Now, that runs to just about a fortnight, he said.

The service’s distribution centres are in Harehills, Beeston, Drighlington, Gipton, Middleton, Gildersome, Seacroft, Hunslet, Rothwell, Lincoln Green, Belle Isle and Osmondthorpe.

A Government spokeswoman said: “We are committed to supporting families to improve their lives, and employment remains the best route to achieve that.

“We recently announced a £2m fund for organisations to support disadvantaged families during the school holidays, which can include providing healthy meals.

“Meanwhile we have a record employment rate, household incomes have never been higher and there are 300,000 fewer children living in absolute poverty than in 2010.

“Our welfare reforms offer parents tailored support to move into work, ensuring that even more families can enjoy the opportunities and benefits that work can bring.”