Leeds flood defence scheme in spotlight at events in city

People in Leeds have got the chance to find out more about work designed to prevent a repeat of the disastrous flooding that hit the city on Boxing Day in 2015.

As previously reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds City Council’s decision-making executive board is expected to give the go-ahead this week to the second phase of the Leeds Flood Alleviation Scheme.

Should it get the green light, work to protect Kirkstall and the River Aire’s upper catchment from flooding could begin as early as this summer.

And more details about the scheme will be available at two drop-in events in Kirkstall, with the first being held this Wednesday and a second on Tuesday, February 26.

Both events will take place at Milford Sports Club on Beecroft Street and are due to run from 2pm to 8pm.

Coun Richard Lewis, the council’s executive member for regeneration, transport and planning, said: “These plans for a range of measures have been drawn up not just to reduce the risk of flooding, but very much with the environment in mind.

“It is very important that local residents and businesses are aware of what we are planning to do and how it will work, so I’d encourage as many as possible to come to these drop-in sessions to ask questions and discuss it with us.”

Environment Agency flood risk manager Adrian Gill said: “These drop-in sessions are a great opportunity for people to get a good understanding of what is being planned to protect their local community.

“The joint Leeds City Council and Environment Agency team managing the construction of the next phase of the Leeds flood defence [scheme] will be available to talk to visitors about any concerns they may have and provide clarification about anything that they are uncertain about.”

The Boxing Day floods affected more than 3,000 properties in Leeds and caused million of pounds worth of damage to infrastructure.