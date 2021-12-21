Leeds fire: Live updates as huge billows of smoke seen for miles from Wortley area

There is a large fire in the Lower Wortley area with huge billows of smoke seen for miles around Leeds.

By Daniel Sheridan
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 11:34 am

Our reporter is on his way to the scene and we have contacted West Yorkshire Fire for more information.

Scroll down for the latest updates on this breaking incident.

Smoke can be seen for miles from the site of the fire

Leeds