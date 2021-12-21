Emergency services are at the scene of the fire at a commercial building on Cross Lane.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “We’re in attendance at a single story commercial building in the Upper Wortley area (LS12)

“We took the call at 10.38am - we have six crews and an aerial appliance there (Leeds x2, Hunslet, Moortown, Stanningley and Morley – the aerial appliance is from Bradford).

“The police are also in attendance. No reports of any injuries.”

The streets surrounding the fire are now clouded in smoke. Here are 15 pictures from the scene:

1. The fire was reported at 10.38am

2. Fighfighters are tackling the blaze, affecting a single story of a commercial building on Cross Lane

3. Smoke can be seen for miles across Leeds

4. This picture was taken from the city centre