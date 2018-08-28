Leeds Festival: This is when you can get your tickets for Leeds Fest 2019 - and it's sooner than you might think

This year's fun-filled Leeds Fest may have only just finished, but already thoughts are turning to next year's weekend.

And music-loving festival goers don't have to wait long before they can secure their wristbands for 2019's weekend.

Leeds Festival 2018

Tickets go on sale for the Bramham Park festival THIS FRIDAY (August 31) from 1pm.

Of course, there's no clue who could be on the line-up yet, but that won't stop thousands of people preparing for next year's festival.

If you're having withdrawal symptoms after heading back to work this morning - then why not look back through some of our coverage and relive the highlight?

Head over to the official website on Friday to bag your tickets.

